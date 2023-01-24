Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works

JCPenney in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
JCPenney in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.(Google Maps)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring.

Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.

Buus said the lease for the JCPenney store was set to expire in August and the building’s ownership group decided not to renew the retailer’s lease. The store plans to begin a liquidation process in February and the final shopping day will be sometime in May.

“We knew for several years JCP would not be a long term tenant, especially after they filed bankruptcy, Buus told Valley News Live.

The ownership group says a new retailer could be in the space by the end of the year, after some major maintenance and renovation.

“We have signed a new lease with a new retail tenant to replace JCP and plan for hundreds of thousands in renovations. While we are saddened by JCP closure, it had nothing to do with us as landlords and we remain committed to the evolution, redevelopment and progress of our community.”

Buus said the new tenant is expected to be a long-term fixture at the location and they will make an announcement once an agreement is finalized.

JCPenney media relations said in a statement, “The decision to close a store is never an easy one. We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our Detroit Lakes location.”

Returns on items will be granted until the end of January at the Detroit Lakes JCP location.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
Missing person
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo

Latest News

Lt Brewer
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
Fargo business woman to appear on "The Bachelor"
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Gov. Walz to present entire One Minnesota Budget
Gov. Walz presents entire One Minnesota Budget
Sawyer Brown in concert
Sawyer Brown and Blackhawk coming to The Lights