Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is set to open soon in North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, raggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more.

It is set to be located at 1500 11th street North Moorhead there is no word yet on an exact opening date. A tentative hours of operation is from Wednesday to Sunday with doors opening at 9p.m. until 2p.m.

