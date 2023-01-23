Contests
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

Wolf spotted near Pine Point, MN.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota.

Minnesota wolf spotted near Pine Point, MN
According to the Minnesota DNR website, the state’s wolf legacy is unique. Its northeastern corner of lakes and sub-boreal forest once sheltered the last remaining wild wolves in the lower 48 states. Careful management under the Endangered Species Act allowed those wolves to flourish and repopulate northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s upper peninsula.

As of February 10, 2022, Minnesota’s gray wolf became a federally protected threatened species. Under current federal guidelines, wolves may only be taken in defense of human life.

The DNR says it is committed to ensuring the long-term survival of the wolf in Minnesota and minimizing and resolving conflicts between wolves and humans.

