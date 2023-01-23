Contests
West Fargo water rate increase to hit utility bills in February

Water faucet
Water faucet(Pexels.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in West Fargo will see a water rate increase on their city utility bills starting in February.

West Fargo purchases water from the City of Fargo, and Fargo adjusted the water rate they charge from $3.25/1,000 gallons to $3.65/1,000 gallons. This is a cost difference of $0.40/1,000 gallons.

During the West Fargo City Commission meeting on January 16, the rate increase was approved by a 3-1 vote to cover the cost of the City of Fargo’s adjustment. The public should expect to see the rate increase on their February bills, which come out at the end of the month and are due March 15.

The previous water rate had been in place for seven years. The City of Fargo says reasons for the rate increase include inflation, the cost of electricity and the cost of chemicals.

People living in West Fargo may find the city’s Water Tracker website useful. If you’ve had a new smart water meter installed, the website allows you to connect with your meter, track the water use, and set up alerts in the event of an unusual increase in water usage.

