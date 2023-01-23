Contests
Two killed in head-on collision in central ND

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on January 22.

The Highway Patrol say a 32-year-old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 near Velva, ND and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Velva man coming from the other direction.

Investigators say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

