Snowmobile accident leads to man’s death

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - On January, 23rd, Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller states, the driver of the snowmobile was not wearing a helmet and was not breathing at the time of the call.

The driver was identified as Scott Darrel Fossum age, 34 from Fargo, North Dakota. First responders were dispatched from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Frazee Rescue and St. Mary’s EMS ambulance service. Fossum was transported from the scene to St. Mary’ s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. Information at the scene indicates Fossum lost control of his snowmobile on South Cotton Lake Road rolling over into the ditch. Fossum was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital.

This crash is still under investigation. Sheriff Todd Glander Becker County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

