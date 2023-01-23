Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Becker Co.

BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a BNSF train.

They say it happened near 230th Ave., between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. Officials say deputies and emergency personnel went to the scene after receiving a report of the incident around 1:36 this morning. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says no name is being released at this time until they’ve identified the deceased. The incident remains under investigation.

