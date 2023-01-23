City Manager recommends Jeff Wallin as new Moorhead Fire Chief

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead could get a new fire chief on Monday. The discussion and vote will happen at the city council meeting on Monday, January 23.

Former Fire Chief Rich Duysen gave his retirement notice in April of 2021 and the city appointed Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Wallin as the Interim Fire Chief.

The city recently underwent the selection process to fill the fire chief position and the city manager is recommending Wallin be appointed as the next fire chief. If approved, Wallin’s new position would be effective on Tuesday, January 24.

Jeff Wallin was first hired by the City of Moorhead in 1994 as a Firefighter. Since that time, he has held the position of Assistant Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief and most recently Interim Fire Chief.

Prior to working in Moorhead, Jeff served as an Emergency Medical Technician, EMS Instructor and as a Firefighter, Training Officer, Lieutenant and Fire Marshal with the St. Francis Fire and Rescue service. Wallin has also been a fire instructor at Minnesota State Community and Technical Colleges.

According the City Manager, Wallin has developed positive and long-standing relationships with many in the Moorhead community, the metro area, and across the State of Minnesota.

