Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

City Manager recommends Jeff Wallin as new Moorhead Fire Chief

Jeff Wallin, Interim Moorhead Fire Chief
Jeff Wallin, Interim Moorhead Fire Chief(Moorhead Fire Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead could get a new fire chief on Monday. The discussion and vote will happen at the city council meeting on Monday, January 23.

Former Fire Chief Rich Duysen gave his retirement notice in April of 2021 and the city appointed Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Wallin as the Interim Fire Chief.

The city recently underwent the selection process to fill the fire chief position and the city manager is recommending Wallin be appointed as the next fire chief. If approved, Wallin’s new position would be effective on Tuesday, January 24.

Jeff Wallin was first hired by the City of Moorhead in 1994 as a Firefighter. Since that time, he has held the position of Assistant Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief and most recently Interim Fire Chief.

Prior to working in Moorhead, Jeff served as an Emergency Medical Technician, EMS Instructor and as a Firefighter, Training Officer, Lieutenant and Fire Marshal with the St. Francis Fire and Rescue service. Wallin has also been a fire instructor at Minnesota State Community and Technical Colleges.

According the City Manager, Wallin has developed positive and long-standing relationships with many in the Moorhead community, the metro area, and across the State of Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
Bradly Forness is recovering after a stroke before Thanksgiving.
‘Deepest thank you I can come up with’: Central Cass teacher thankful for support while recovering from stroke
Bobbi Wendt
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Moose the dog was reunited with Linda Rose after missing for months.
‘I didn’t think I ever see him again’: Woman reunited with dog that went missing in June

Latest News

Perez mugshot
Charges: Moorhead woman stabbed, poured lighter fluid on woman, strangled, sexually assaulted another
Man tased after apartment fire
Man tased after crews respond to small Apartment Fire
NDT – Vanna Anniversary Open House - January 20
NDT – Vanna Anniversary Open House - January 20
NDT – Cultivating Joy in Yourself and Others - January 23
NDT – Cultivating Joy in Yourself and Others - January 23