Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo

Missing person(Moorhead Police)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer.

Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22 for a report of an unwanted male that was trespassing on the property.

According to Fargo Police, Jason Radebaugh made verbal threats to the officers before physically assaulting one of them. The police officer sustained minor injuries.

Radebaugh was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Criminal Trespass. He was transferred to Cass County Jail.

Radebaugh was reported missing out of Moorhead last week. The 36-year-old was last seen on January 16 and police say he has multiple major health issues that require continued treatment. On Thursday, January 19, police said Radebaugh was located and was safe.

