Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Man tased after crews respond to small Apartment Fire

Early this morning the Fargo Fire Department responded to a call for an odor investigation
Man tased after apartment fire
Man tased after apartment fire(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early this morning the Fargo Fire Department responded to a call for an odor investigation at 4375 10th Ave. S. The caller reported smelling smoke throughout the building, but the alarms were not activated. The call came in at 5:41a.m.

Crews investigated the source of the smoke and found the location to be coming from the first-floor laundry room. In the laundry room firefighters were unable to locate the fire but observed smoke coming from the wall of the apartment unit adjacent to the laundry room. When firefighters attempted to search the unit the resident became uncooperative and police were called in to help.

The Fargo Fire Department requested the assistance of The Fargo Police Department. When officers responded the resident was still acting uncooperative so police eventually needed to utilize less-lethal force which included tasing to take the individual into custody. The male suspect, Hector Bonilla, was transported to a local healthcare facility to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Bonilla, a 39-year-old Fargo resident, was arrested for Endangering by Fire, Terrorizing, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Preventing Arrest.

At this time, fire damage appears to be limited to a bathroom vanity and the initial damage estimate is $1,000. Officials say, the fire was intentionally set by Bonilla.

The Fargo Fire Department responded with four engine companies, a truck company and one command vehicle with 16 people. The department was assisted by The Fargo Police Department and Sanford Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
Bradly Forness is recovering after a stroke before Thanksgiving.
‘Deepest thank you I can come up with’: Central Cass teacher thankful for support while recovering from stroke
Bobbi Wendt
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Moose the dog was reunited with Linda Rose after missing for months.
‘I didn’t think I ever see him again’: Woman reunited with dog that went missing in June

Latest News

Perez mugshot
Charges: Moorhead woman stabbed, poured lighter fluid on woman, strangled, sexually assaulted another
Jeff Wallin, Interim Moorhead Fire Chief
City Manager recommends Jeff Wallin as new Moorhead Fire Chief
NDT – Vanna Anniversary Open House - January 20
NDT – Vanna Anniversary Open House - January 20
NDT – Cultivating Joy in Yourself and Others - January 23
NDT – Cultivating Joy in Yourself and Others - January 23