Man tased after crews respond to small Apartment Fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early this morning the Fargo Fire Department responded to a call for an odor investigation at 4375 10th Ave. S. The caller reported smelling smoke throughout the building, but the alarms were not activated. The call came in at 5:41a.m.

Crews investigated the source of the smoke and found the location to be coming from the first-floor laundry room. In the laundry room firefighters were unable to locate the fire but observed smoke coming from the wall of the apartment unit adjacent to the laundry room. When firefighters attempted to search the unit the resident became uncooperative and police were called in to help.

The Fargo Fire Department requested the assistance of The Fargo Police Department. When officers responded the resident was still acting uncooperative so police eventually needed to utilize less-lethal force which included tasing to take the individual into custody. The male suspect, Hector Bonilla, was transported to a local healthcare facility to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Bonilla, a 39-year-old Fargo resident, was arrested for Endangering by Fire, Terrorizing, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Preventing Arrest.

At this time, fire damage appears to be limited to a bathroom vanity and the initial damage estimate is $1,000. Officials say, the fire was intentionally set by Bonilla.

The Fargo Fire Department responded with four engine companies, a truck company and one command vehicle with 16 people. The department was assisted by The Fargo Police Department and Sanford Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.