Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege

WAHPETON N.D. (Valley News Live) - Exactly one week after a man was gunned down and killed in his car, official charges have been filed against the man police say pulled the trigger 15 times.

33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with intentional murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald, as well as possession of meth with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm. If convicted of Medenwald’s murder, Kruger faces up to the rest of his life in prison.

Multiple shots rang out shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 outside of the Sterns Sports Arena in the 1000 block of 11th St. N., near Wahpeton High School. Medenwald was driving his vehicle at the time of the shooting, and had a passenger in the car with him. Court documents say Kruger was standing outside of the vehicle and fired a gun 15 times at the driver’s side door. One of the rounds went through the vehicle and hit Medenwald in his back, officials say.

Court documents say Medenwald was at the Dakota Magic Casino in Hankinson prior to the shooting. Watching security video, investigators saw Kruger with Medenwald at the casino, and learned the two drove together in Medenwald’s car and then around 6:35 p.m. they left together.

Police say a different passenger got into Medenwald’s car in Wahpeton just before the shooting and described Kruger to police. His description was matched up with what Kruger was wearing at the casino and investigators also say Kruger’s phone pinged in the area of the shooting.

Kruger was arrested four days after the murder, and police say Kruger still had the clothes that were seen by the witness of the shooting and security camera footage at the casino. Police also say when Kruger was searched after being arrested, officers found five small plastic bags with what was believed to be meth inside. Officials say Kruger was on parole at the time of the shooting, and was prohibited from having a firearm. Court documents say Kruger was convicted in Minnesota in May 2022 on first-degree drug sale charges.

A Richland County judge set Kruger’s bail Monday to $1,000,000 cash. A motive is still unknown in the case. Kruger’s next court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.