Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

‘I am mad’: 3rd grader wants more security after Va. school shooting

Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement. (CNN/WTVR/WTKR/TAURUS USA/NEWPORT NEWS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) - A third grader who attends the Virginia elementary school where a first grade teacher was shot says he feels like his school is not protecting him.

Kautier Brown, 10, is a third grade student at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. He said he was dropping off sick notes at the office when he saw police cars outside the school Jan. 6.

First grade teacher Abby Zwerner had been shot, allegedly by her 6-year-old student.

Weeks later, students and parents are set to return to the school Wednesday for an open house. Counselors will be on hand to provide help to anyone in need.

But Kautier says he won’t return to class until security is improved. He says he did not make this decision out of fear.

“It was because I am mad – mad that we can’t go to the park, mad we can’t go shopping, mad that we can’t go to the amusement park, mad that we can’t go to school, mad because this is the third school shooting, mad because my mom complained about the buzzer being broke at my school, and nobody did anything about it until now,” he said.

Kautier hopes the school will put in security guards, metal detectors and cameras. He also wants students to carry only clear bookbags.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder
Bobbi Wendt
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
Moose the dog was reunited with Linda Rose after missing for months.
‘I didn’t think I ever see him again’: Woman reunited with dog that went missing in June
Valley City man charged with possession of prohibited material

Latest News

Police say around 5:50 p.m. the driver ended up going through a Hallmark store after suffering...
Driver crashes through Hallmark Store after suffering medical issue
10:00PM News January 22 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 22 - Part 2
Central Cass teacher thankful for support while recovering from stroke - 10pm
Central Cass teacher thankful for support while recovering from stroke - 10pm
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday January 22nd
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday January 22nd