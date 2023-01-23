Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.
The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. A press release shared from Noem’s office Monday reported that she had no involvement in the calls.

This incident follows the leak of Gov. Noem and her family’s private information including their personal Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee.

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” said Noem. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement. I have urged both the United States attorney general and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide.”

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach, according to a press release from Noem’s office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Fatal Crash
Two killed in head-on collision in central ND
Bradly Forness is recovering after a stroke before Thanksgiving.
‘Deepest thank you I can come up with’: Central Cass teacher thankful for support while recovering from stroke

Latest News

Vaccine
Vaccines an issue at the ND Legislature... again
Senator Paulson, R-Minot
Bill addressing divisive issues in higher ed introduced
Book vending machines
Book vending machines: bringing books into the hands of rural ND residents
Walz and Flanagan announce their public safety budget
Walz unveils new budget plan for public safety; GOP reps want more
6pm News Part 1 January 23rd
6pm News Part 1 January 23rd