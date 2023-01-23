Glyndon family overwhelmed from support after house fire

GLYNDON, MN (Valley News Live) - Like countless other young families, Kayla and Brandon Larson spent over a year of searching before finding their dream home in June.

“I was like, ‘that’s our house!’ I sent it to Brandon, and we had to see it that very day,” recalled Kayla Larson. “We’ve been doing a lot of remodeling and fixing up.”

“We really just tried to make it our own,” added Brandon Larson.

But after only seven months, they encountered a homeowner’s worst nightmare while checking fuses in the basement.

“I get to one of them and immediately behind me there is sparks in the ceiling, shooting out,” motioned Kayla. “It was torching our ceiling basically. It just felt like a nightmare, like ‘this isn’t really happening. This is not real life. I’m going to wake up.”

Kayla sprung to action to save their twins and newborn, while Brandon learned of the flames from their ring doorbell camera.

“I see the kids walking out and Kayla, no shoes, bare feet,” said Brandon.

“I’m dragging them out trying to find my car keys, all these panicky things,” added Kayla. “I’m calling 911 on the way out the door. My first word is just, ‘fire!’ You don’t even know what to say.”

They lost their home and memories, but gained the perspective that even if life gets you down, the people you know, or don’t know, will step in to pick you up.

“It gives a little hope,” nodded Kayla.

“You see the good,” added Brandon. “It gives hope for sure, because you see so much good and people mean well. People are so supportive and it’s been really encouraging just to see how people have responded.”

And that’s a feeling their eager to pass on.

“It’s just so inspiring,” said Kayla. “I can’t wait until the day that we can pay this forward.”

“I’m hoping that we can do the same if we get an opportunity down the road to be the same for other people,” said Brandon.

