Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues.

A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated.

Our investigation started back in October when our Whistleblower Hotline became flooded with emails and calls from customers complaining about safety concerns at stores in our area including in Hillsboro and Ada.

Locations in Casselton, Killdeer, Tioga, and Garrison, North Dakota are also being investigated by OSHA.

In November, Dollar General was fined nearly $3 million by OSHA. That’s a total of more than $12 million in fines since 2017.

