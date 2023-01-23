Contests
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues.

A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated.

Our investigation started back in October when our Whistleblower Hotline became flooded with emails and calls from customers complaining about safety concerns at stores in our area including in Hillsboro and Ada.

Locations in Casselton, Killdeer, Tioga, and Garrison, North Dakota are also being investigated by OSHA.

In November, Dollar General was fined nearly $3 million by OSHA. That’s a total of more than $12 million in fines since 2017.

You can follow our investigation through our series of reports.

Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Dollar General fined nearly $3 million in penalties for OSHA violations
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
Hillsboro city leaders look to address safety concerns at local Dollar General store

