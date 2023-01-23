Fargo business owner to premier on “The Bachelor” tonight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year old, Madison Johnson, owner and CEO of MJM consulting will premiere tonight on ABC’s “The Bachelor”. According to her Bachelorette biography on ABC.com, Maddison Johnson is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others. She states, while growing up she took on the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters. So, when it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal.

She is hoping to meet an honest, empathetic, loyal man with a caring family. Madison has worked extremely hard to get to such a great place in life and says she is more than ready to find someone to share it with. She is serious about finding love on this journey.

Some fun facts about Madison are that she dislikes ALL sauces, she was a Presidential Scholar in college, and if Madison could have any superpower, it would be the power to pause time.

