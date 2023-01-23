Driver crashes through Hallmark Store after suffering medical issue

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say that the driver of a car experience a medial issue that caused them to crash into a Hallmark store in the 3000 block of 25th Street S.

Around 5:50 p.m., Sunday, January 22, the driver also hit another vehicle, causing them to hit a support pillar.

Several pieces of glass and brick could be seen on the ground after the car was towed away.

The driver that experience the medical issue suffered minor injuries, no one else was hurt.

