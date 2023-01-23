Contests
Driver crashes through Hallmark Store after suffering medical issue

By Bobby Falat
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say that the driver of a car experience a medial issue that caused them to crash into a Hallmark store in the 3000 block of 25th Street S.

Around 5:50 p.m., Sunday, January 22, the driver also hit another vehicle, causing them to hit a support pillar.

Several pieces of glass and brick could be seen on the ground after the car was towed away.

The driver that experience the medical issue suffered minor injuries, no one else was hurt.

