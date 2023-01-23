‘Deepest thank you I can come up with’: Central Cass teacher thankful for support while recovering from stroke

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Before Thanksgiving last year, Bradly Forness was working at the school when his life stopped in its tracks. The Central Cass teacher was suffering from a stroke.

“Luckily a couple of teachers noticed me right away and leaned me up against the wall and I started having a stroke.” said Forness.

Because of the stroke, Forness lost use of his left arm and leg. Despite the circumstances, the Forness family’s spirits have remained upbeat thanks to the community’s support. This includes visits by the students and friends.

“The deepest thank you I can ever do because you lay here and you worry about what you’re not doing at school and everybody filled in and took care of and everybody did ok,” said Forness. “Deepest thank you I can come up with.”

“That Central Cass School they’re quite a community and Maple-Sheyenne Church too. They’ve been up here every week and they’re just really wonderful people.” said Sara Forness.

The family said many have pitched in to help them out. Especially around the the farm while Brad recovers.

“Can’t let your pride get in the way of accepting help because they want to help out and it makes them feel good too.” said Sara Forness.

So far over $23,000 have been raised on the GoFundMe page for the Forness family. It means the world to the family and to those that have known Brad for decades.

“They’ve just always been so welcoming and let people in and it’s giving back to them what they’ve given people over the years. I just think it’s remarkable.” said Jim Fuglestad.

