Another Clipper Bring Light Snow Shots

This Afternoon/Evening:

We are currently watching some snow showers move through our area. The snow is primarily focused in Northern Minnesota, though we could see flurries anywhere there are clouds. We have clear skies in the southwestern counties of our area.

Winds are a bit of a concern out west where we have seen wind speed in the 15-25 mph range with gusts over 30 in some locations. Further to the east, the wind is less of an issue where we are seeing wind speeds in Lakes Country in the 10-15 mph range.

After hitting above freezing in Fargo for the first time in about a week, we are seeing our temperatures start to dip a little bit as we head later in the afternoon. Currently, our temps are sitting around 30°. Its a bit colder to the northwest where folks in the Devils Lake Basin are sitting in the low to mid 20s.

The Next 24 Hours:

We will continue to see some scattered light snow showers throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours in the wake of this morning’s snow band that moved through the area. Behind this snow, we are seeing a northwest wind that has been gusty at times.

As we head toward bedtime, the snow will mostly be wrapped up, though there could still be a spotty shower or two for folks in our eastern counties. The winds will also be dying down at that time as temps reach into the teens out west and into the low to mid 20s in the east.

Overnight, we will see more snow start to approach our area as another Alberta Clipper moves in out of Canada. This snow will be a bit heavier than this morning’s though still not much accumulation is expected. The snow will primarily be center in the Northern Valley, north of Highway 200, but we could still see snow south of I-94, even.

By morning, the snow could caused issues for the morning commute fork folks north and west of Fargo.

By lunchtime, the snow will be moving across the Red River and moving into Minnesota. Folks in Minnesota will see a south wind, while all of us except those in the very far north along the International Border will be in the 20s. For those in the north, your temps will be in the teens.

By the evening, most of the snow will be wrapping up, though we still could see some stray, hit-or-miss, snow showers throughout much of the evening and into the overnight period.

Tomorrow morning temps will be in the teens and high single digits with snow out west. By the afternoon, we will see temps in the twenties while the snow will have moved to the east.

The Next Seven Days:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be just a bit colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be in the single digits for many while highs will be in the teens to low 20s for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, and we’ll see more scattered to isolated snow sweep through. Otherwise expect another mainly cloudy and gray day. As Wednesday comes, it will bring with it another chance of snow early and continued overcast. This chance will be scattered and light at most. It will also be a bit on the breezy side of things. The wind will bring much colder temps in with it, so Wednesday will be our last day with above average temps for a while. Expect those temperatures to be in the teens to near 20 for much of the day.

THURSDAY: The cooler air arrives Thursday. Many look to start the day below zero and only warm into the single digits to low teens. Another Alberta Clipper could be hitting the region with, you guessed it, another chance of snow. This snow is going to be the evening to late hours Thursday, but as well as into early Friday morning.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The snow ramps up during the overnight period and into Friday morning. As a result, we will see difficult travel in the morning. The snow will result in heavier accumulations than what we have seen from our other snow chances this week. Its a bit far out to pinpoint accumulations but the heavier snow should be further south than north. The winds will also pick up out of the north which will be much colder temperatures into our region. These temperatures will reach the single digits on Friday and continue to plummet as we move into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the clouds as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. We will experience an arctic blast as temperatures will remain in the negatives all weekend and into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY: Our subzero temperatures will continue on Monday. We will also see the winds pick up which will result in wind chills quickly becoming an issue. We can expect sunny skies, but temps will remain very cold.

