38 Special and Elle King to perform at The Lights

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Southern rockers, 38 Special and record setter Elle King are live in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Friday, September 15th at 7 p.m. Both groups are scheduled to play at our regions premiere venue.

38 Special brings their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance. With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they’ve toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of ‘muscle and melody’ to fans worldwide. For more information visit 38special.com.

Elle King is a songwriter, Grammy nominee, Pop sensation, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Award winner. She recorded “Different for Girls” with roots/country force Dierks Bentley, which won the CMA’s Vocal Event of The Year. “I didn’t know who he was,” she admits. “But my brother was like, ‘Are you KIDDING? He’s so cool! You must do this.’ So, I did... and Dierks changed my life.

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert has already scored a 2021 ACM Award and CMA Vocal Event nomination and set streaming records. For more information visit www.elleking.com.

Ticket Details Tickets for this performance will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 27th at Ticketmaster.com. A presale will run from Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, January 26th at 10:00 p.m. Tickets for this performance are priced at $54 General Admission and $79 VIP. All ticket prices will increase $10 day of show. This event will be RAIN OR SHINE and tickets are non-refundable. About EPIC Events EPIC Events is an independent, entertainment promoter located in West Fargo, ND. Our goal is to bring live events (concerts, comedians, speakers and more!) to the city of West Fargo and the surrounding region. We are also committed to the arts and will strive to bring opportunity to artists to display their work publicly throughout numerous partnerships we have in the area. For more information on the show, please visit www.EPICEventsND.com.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.