Fargo Public Schools release 2022-23 enrollment report; middle and elementary student numbers forecasted to increase

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Fargo Public Schools)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools released their 2022-23 enrollment report, projecting student numbers for the next five years. This includes increased student numbers for middle and elementary while high school numbers are forecasted to decrease.

FPS wrote in their report that there could be around 11,500 students by the 2027-28 school year. Through this, they foresee over-utilization challenges at Bennett Elementary School, Ben Franklin Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Davies High School and North High School. On the flip side, they see Eagles, Hawthorne, Horace Mann, Jefferson, Kennedy, Lincoln, Madison, McKinley, Roosevelt and Washington being under-utilized.

For the complete report, click here.

