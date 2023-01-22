Cold Air arrives with another Clipper

Tonight - Monday Morning:

The temperatures are sitting just below our average temperatures in the upper teens. We experienced some lovely sunny skies today! For two days in a row! It was a nice break from all of the cloudy skies we’ve experienced recently. However, that will change as we head through tonight.

Overnight, though we had the sunny skies tonight, that will not stay for longer. Clouds do enter the Valley tonight which allow our temperatures to stay warmer. We will dip into the 20s tomorrow morning as everyone is waking up.

Along with the clouds, we have a band of snow entering the region. A light dusting of snow and any freezing drizzle will make for slippery spots at intersections and school bus stops. But in the open country you will see the greater chance for some blowing and drifting snow and west of the Valley. After the main snow band exists during the morning commute, there will still be a chance for some few leftover snow flurries throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The winds will also pickup to be gusty out of the Northwest. This wind will stay in the valley all day on Monday and will finally start to die down in the evening hours before the sun sets. The temperatures will also reach the low 30s and upper 20s in the afternoon and it will be the warmest day before the cold strikes!

Extended Outlook:

MONDAY : As a new week begins, the overcast skies return and those clouds will have a shot of very light snow. It will be a clipper-type snow which means lighter and fluffy snow. Overall this particular Clipper won’t have much bite as it is only expected to bring scattered light snow north and not too much wind compared to most Clippers. Also, we will start our day mild in the upper teens and low 20s after rising temps Sunday night. Temperatures in the afternoon will be warming into the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be just a bit colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be in the single digits for many while highs will be in the teens to low 20s for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, but we could see some snow lingering on Tuesday morning. Otherwise expect another mainly cloudy and gray day. As Wednesday comes, it will bring with it another chance of snow early and continued overcast. This chance will be scattered and light at most. It will also be a bit on the breezy side of things. The wind will bring much colder temps in with it, so Wednesday will be our last day with above average temps for a while. Expect those temperatures to be in the teens to near 20 for much of the day.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: The cooler air arrives Thursday. Many look to start the day below zero and only warm into the single digits to low teens. There is another Clipper that could be grazing the region with, you guessed it, another chance of snow. This snow is going to be the evening to late hours Thursday, but as well as into early Friday morning. This will not be severe at this point in the system, but it will provide chances of blowing snow and low visibility. It will be another chilly day as well with this Clipper Train as they bring in reinforcing shots of cold air. Friday will be the warmer of the 2 days, with starting out in the single digits.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We finally have another break in the cloud as we head into our last weekend of January! But we will continue to see the temperatures dip even more. As we head into our weekend, we have temperatures starting out in the negative teens and not even getting out of the negatives. We will sit right below zero on both Saturday and Sunday.

