FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. awarded Officer Tim Brown with a Purple Heart. Officer Brown suffered a heart attack on October 31, 2021, while he was booking two women into the Cass County Jail.

WFPD said the Purple Heart is given to those who are seriously injured or seriously wounded in the line of duty.

