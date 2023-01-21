Weekend Fog followed by snow chances

Tonight - Sunday Morning:

We experienced some lovely sunny skies today! It was a nice break from all of the cloudy skies we’ve experienced recently. However, that will change as we head through tonight. The temperatures are sitting comfortably at our average temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.

Overnight, though we had the sunny skies tonight, that will not stay for longer. Clouds do enter the Valley tonight but so does fog. There is a dense fog advisory for the southern valley. This will limit visibility to just a few hundred feet. Continue to take care on the roadways if you are out.

Along with the fog, temperatures starting out tomorrow morning will start out in the single digits. The winds will start to pickup throught the day to become sligtly breezy. By the mid day, temperatures are already in the 20s, and it will continue to stay in the 20s for the next day. Sunday night, there may be a flurry or two as there is a clipper system entering the northern valley along the international border.

Extended Outlook:

SUNDAY: Temperatures Sunday morning will be much cooler under clear skies. Expect our day to begin in the single digits. We warm into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon. There will be a brief dip in temperatures Sunday evening into the teens, however, we are seeing signals that temperatures will be rising late Sunday into Monday morning as a Low approaches.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: As a new week begins, the overcast skies return and those clouds will have a shot of very light snow. It will be a clipper-type snow which means lighter and fluffy snow. Overall this particular Clipper won’t have much bite as it is only expected to bring scattered light snow north and not too much wind compared to most Clippers. Also, we will start our day mild in the upper teens and low 20s after rising temps Sunday night. Temperatures in the afternoon will be warming into the 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will be just a bit colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be in the single digits for many while highs will be in the teens to low 20s for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, but we could see some snow lingering on Tuesday morning. Otherwise expect another mainly cloudy and gray day.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: As Wednesday comes, it will bring with it another chance of snow early and continued overcast. This chance will be scattered and light at most. It will also be a bit on the breezy side of things. The wind will bring much colder temps in with it, so Wednesday will be our last day with above average temps for a while. Expect those temperatures to be in the teens to near 20 for much of the day. The cooler air arrives Thursday. Many look to start the day below zero and only warm into the single digits to low teens. There is another Clipper that could bring another shot of light snow.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Another day, another Clipper grazing the region with, you guessed it, another chance of snow! This snow is going to only be in the early morning hours. This will not be severe at this point int the system, but it will provide chances of blowing snow and low visibility. It will be another chilly day as well with this Clipper Train as they bring in reinforcing shots of cold air. Friday will be the warmer of the 2 days, with starting out in the single digits. But we will warm up to the mid teens and upper single digits. We start near zero and stay in the single digits for our Saturday and start to the weekend.

