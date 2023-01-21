Contests
Valley City man charged with possession of prohibited material

If convicted, the maximum sentence for a Class “C” Felony in North Dakota is 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Valley City man is facing charges related to possession of prohibited material, following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Valley City Police Department.

Officials say 28-year-old Chance Edwin Fraze was charged with the felony on Jan. 18.

According to investigators, Fraze allegedly possessed an electronic photograph of three nude boys between the ages of 14 to 17 in Nov.

His initial court appearance is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 31 in Barnes County.

If convicted, Fraze could spend five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

