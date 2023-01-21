Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Fundraising efforts set up for ND Museum of Art after sculpture stolen

The 'Garden Circle' was stolen from UND.
The 'Garden Circle' was stolen from UND.(ND Museum of Art)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Garden Wheel, a centerpiece sculpture for the North Dakota Museum of Art, was stolen over the Halloween weekend in 2022. Now a GoFundMe page has been set up as they try to replace the artwork.

The museum is looking to raise $10,000 for a replacement statue. The Garden Wheel was originally acquired in 1998. The museum’s plan is to get the original sculptor, Elizabeth MacDonald, to replace her artwork.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder
Mayville
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
Valley City man charged with possession of prohibited material
Creative Strides
Fargo daycare issued several corrections, former staffer accused of child abuse

Latest News

Bobbi Wendt
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
WFPD Officer Tim Brown
WFPD Officer awarded the Purple Heart
33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Breckenridge man charged with Wahpeton murder
10:00PM News January 20 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 20 - Part 1