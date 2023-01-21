Fargo daycare issued several corrections, former staffer accused of child abuse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo daycare has found itself at the center of concerns and complaints again after state officials found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer at the facility.

State officials served a local chain of daycares with a revocation of their licenses back in early April after investigators found systemic leadership issues with the owner, as well as neglect. Within the chain was Creative Strides, located at 2761 12th Ave. S., which was issued a new license weeks later on April 22 after a different owner took over.

Just six days after being re-licensed in North Dakota, Creative Strides was handed down a correction order stating ratios between caretakers and children weren’t being followed at all times.

Two days after that order, on May 5, 2022, prosecutors say Alyssa Holzheimer was caught on daycare security cameras picking up a one-year-old girl by her wrist and carrying her more than 10 feet. Doctors state the young girl’s elbow was dislocated because of Holzheimer’s actions, court documents say. Prosecutors note Holzheimer was also captured on video mistreating other children at the center. Holzheimer is slated to go to trial on March 28. If convicted she faces up to 10 years in prison.

The mother of the victim was unable to speak with us on camera for legal reasons. Creative Strides says Holzheimer was fired from the center “less than a week after the incident.” The center said it did not have any other comment for this story.

On May 9, state officials issued another correction order against Creative Strides for failing to report the alleged child abuse.

Another correction was issued on May 20 when state officials found a staffer left a classroom and closed the door behind her, which left kids without any supervision. Officials also found a staffer didn’t wash their hands before prepping food and stated a staff member roughly handled a child.

The final correction order in Creative Strides’ file came on September 6 after state officials say the center had gone nearly three months without a director. It’s unclear if the facility has a new director yet or not.

Several former parents and Creative Strides staffers tell Valley News Live that they’re glad the allegations are finally coming to light, and say they hope things will finally change for the better at the center.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.