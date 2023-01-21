Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle.

According to Dilworth PD, an officer tried to stop Wendt who was driving on Center Ave. E. While she drove the speed limit, she didn’t stop until spike strips were used on Hwy 36. Wendt has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, shoplifting and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle.

