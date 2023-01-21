Contests
City leaders tease plans for Fargodome expansion

The city will roll out renderings and specifics for the dome’s update in the coming weeks.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney teased plans for remodeling and expanding the Fargodome during the State of the Cities event, including the addition of a convention center.

The Fargodome turned 30 years old last month. Since it’s open, it’s hosted more than 3,000 events with more than 13 million in attendance.

He says the dome provides between $24-$42 million in financial impact for the region each year.

As with most things after 30 years, despite ongoing maintenance and upkeep, there’s a need to update in modernization,” Mayor Mahoney said. “The Fargodome management has spent many years analyzing ways to position the venue for the next 30 years and beyond.”

Mahoney said the city will roll out renderings and specifics for the dome’s update in the coming weeks.

