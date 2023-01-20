Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

WF Fire Department warns of unsafe ice conditions on the Sheyenne River

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department is warning people to stay off the Sheyenne River as water levels are expected to rise. On Monday, January 23, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam.

The water released from Baldhill Dam enters the Sheyenne River as it travels through West Fargo, which causes unsafe ice conditions. The fire department says even a relatively small change in water levels can disrupt ice formation with little to no visible signs on the surface.

“There is no such thing as safe ice,” said Dan Fuller, West Fargo Fire Chief. “Due to constantly changing conditions, the Sheyenne River should never be walked on or used for recreational activities after it ices over.”

Snowpack recently measured in the Baldhill Dam drainage area indicates an increased potential for spring flooding. The change in the outflow will lower the reservoir to create additional room for spring runoff. Additional adjustments may occur as the spring melt approaches.

The integrity and strength of ice on rivers are lowered by several factors, including layers of water flowing under the ice, daily temperature changes and changes to the speed of water flowing under the ice. Snow can also insulate the ice, impacting ice formation and hiding signs of unsafe ice.

If someone falls through the ice, call 911 immediately. The West Fargo Fire Department has specialized equipment and training to respond safely to these situations.

Related Stories
Corps of Engineers to increase outflow from Baldhill Dam

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
Mayville
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Missing person
Moorhead Police search for missing person

Latest News

Northland Vapor in Moorhead, MN
Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo
Fargo Police Attempt to Identify
Fargo Police Attempt to Identify
Noon Weather – January 20
Noon Weather – January 20
WF Fire Department warns of unsafe ice conditions on the Sheyenne River
WF Fire Department warns of unsafe ice conditions on the Sheyenne River
Noon News January 20 - Part 1
Noon News January 20 - Part 1