Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after season-ending loss to Giants in playoff

The team has started its search to fill his role.
Ed Donatell(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell following the season-ending loss to the New York Giants last Sunday during the first round of the playoffs.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell wrote in a statement posted to the team’s social media accounts early Thursday that he told Donatell “we will be going in a different direction” next season.

“While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team,” O’Connell wrote.

The Vikings won 13 games last season, but ranked second to last in the league for yards allowed, and were the fourth-worst team for points allowed during the regular season.

Donatell has been in coaching in the NFL since 1990, and last served as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos for two seasons before joining the Vikings last year.

O’Connell says the team has started its search to fill his role.

