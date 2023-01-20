Sanford Health opens new pediatric clinic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo celebrated the opening of their new space for the pediatric oncology and hematology clinic Thursday.

Officials say the program has grown significantly over the past few years.

They add the new space will give them more room and help kids feel more comfortable. One of the biggest benefits to families, they say, is not having to drive as far to receive care they need.

“We want to take care of kids here and not have them go down to Minneapolis or Rochester,” Sanford Health’s Dr. Sam Milanovich said. “This addition, along with everything else we’ve done within Sanford Children’s, is letting us take care of more and more kids right here close to home.”

The new space is roughly double of what they had before, going from 10 total rooms to 18.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.