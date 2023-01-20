Contests
Police search for stolen car following metro chase

By Emily White and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase.

West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St.

Authorities say as they tried to stop the vehicle, it took off toward I-94 and headed into Fargo. Police then stopped the chase.

No arrests have been made at this time.

