Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo

Northland Vapor in Moorhead, MN
Northland Vapor in Moorhead, MN(Valley News Live)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo.

The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments.

This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and the sixth in the region, the company has two other stores in Bemidji and Sioux Falls.

Northland Vapor says they hope to open the new location the second week of February.

