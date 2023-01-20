Moorhead Police search for missing person

MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person.

They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead.

Police say he has multiple major health issues that require continued treatment.

He’s described as a 36-year-old white male, 5′9″ tall, about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

