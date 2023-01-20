Contests
Minnesota House passes the Protect Reproductive Options Act

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Tonight, the Minnesota House passed the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act, HF1) codifying Minnesota’s fundamental right to abortion and ensuring that future generations of Minnesotans will have ensured protections of reproductive rights, justice, and access to essential health care.

“UnRestrict Minnesota applauds the House’s passage of this historic bill. “It’s a vital first step to fulfilling the promise of reproductive freedom for Minnesotans and people across the United States seeking safe and legal abortion care,” said Megan Peterson, Executive Director of Gender Justice.

The companion bill (SF1) is poised to pass the Senate before going to the Governor’s desk. Additional critical legislation supporting reproductive freedom is being heard in House and Senate committees.

