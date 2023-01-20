Mild Weekend Weather Ahead with Some More Sun!

Tonight - Saturday Morning:

There will still be the issue of spotty freezing drizzle/mist continue for some folks into this evening. Continue to take care on the roadways if you are out and about on this Friday night. Cloudy skies linger with temperatures remaining above average.

Overnight, we can expect a little clearing as a cool front moves in and brings in some drier air! If there is any fog development tonight, the best potential will be ahead of that drier front in the central valley and east into MN, as opposed to central and eastern ND like we have seen the past few days.

Along with the cool front and clearing comes a slightly cooler morning for most with temps around 10-15 degrees. This is still well-above average, though! There may be a flurry or two but overall we start off the weekend welcoming in more sunshine and less foggy/drizzly conditions!

Extended Outlook:

SUNDAY: Temperatures Sunday morning will be much cooler under clear skies. Expect our day to begin in the single digits. We warm into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon. There will be a brief dip in temperatures Sunday evening into the teens, however, we are seeing signals that temperatures will be rising late Sunday into Monday morning as a Low approaches.

MONDAY: As a new week begins, the overcast skies return and those clouds will have a shot of very light snow. It will be a clipper-type snow which means lighter and fluffy snow. Overall this particular Clipper won’t have much bite as it is only expected to bring scattered light snow north and not too much wind compared to most Clippers. Also, we will start our day mild in the upper teens and low 20s after rising temps Sunday night. Temperatures in the afternoon will be warming into the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be just a bit colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be in the single digits for many while highs will be in the teens to low 20s for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, but we could see some snow lingering on Tuesday morning. Otherwise expect another mainly cloudy and gray day.

WEDNESDAY: As Wednesday comes, it will bring with it another chance of snow early and continued overcast. This chance will be scattered and light at most. It will also be a bit on the breezy side of things. The wind will bring much colder temps in with it, so Wednesday will be our last day with above average temps for a while. Expect those temperatures to be in the teens to near 20 for much of the day.

THURSDAY: The cooler air arrives Thursday. Many look to start the day below zero and only warm into the single digits to low teens. There is another Clipper that could bring another shot of light snow.

FRIDAY: Another day, another Clipper grazing the region! It will be another chilly day as well with this Clipper Train as they bring in reinforcing shots of cold air. We start near zero and stay in the single digits.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.