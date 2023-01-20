Contests
Mapleton discusses snow removal for volunteer fire station

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There have been disagreements growing in the city of Mapleton, stemming from the snow in front of the fire department and who will take care of it. Snow removal has been a longtime issue for many towns and the volunteer fire station says the snow left around the station can hinder their response time where every second matters.

Those with the station say they would like the city to prioritize cleaning around the station to cut down on that time. “You can imagine as volunteers we’re already not at the station and now we have to shovel in front of the station, it takes an extra 10-15 minutes of shoveling. it’s just not good.” said Anthony Cross, volunteer Firefighter.

One member of city council says his grievance was bringing up the issue over email, instead of bringing it to a city council meeting and that the public works staff is already overworked.

“It should be brought to public meeting so the people of the town can hear it, people can discuss it, people can know what’s going on. the guys who are keeping the roads clear are basically working way more than they should because that’s what they have to do. we only have two public works guys, that’s what we can afford.” said, Josh Radcliffe, Mapelton city council

A decision has not been made however a meeting was held at the city hall focused on solutions. “We’ll discuss different options, we’ll figure out a way to get through this. I’m positive of that.”

