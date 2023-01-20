Contests
List of Bison football players transferring from program continues to grow

Running backs Jalen Bussey and Kobe Johnson are the latest Bison to enter the Transfer Portal
By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the eighth time since October, the Bison saw a high-profile player decide to enter the transfer portal.

This time it was their leading rusher, senior running back Kobe Johnson.

Johnson finished with just under 1,000 yards in his final year with the Bison.

He has one more year of eligibility left and had just recently said that he would be returning to the team.

Now he will be looking for a new home.

He joins a list of seven other North Dakota State football players to transfer from the program in the past three months.

Of the eight players leaving, seven of them were on the two-deep depth chart to open the season.

The most recent group of transfers all hit the portal within a three day period, starting with starting corner Courtney Eubanks and starting Safety Dom Jones.

Jalen Bussey, a member of the deep Bison running back room, announced his intent to transfer the next day.

Four other players announced their intent to transfer earlier this season and have found new homes.

Phoenix Sproles committed to James Madison, D.J. Hart to Northern Iowa, Dom Gonnella to South Florida, and defensive back Marques Sigle joined former Bison coach Chris Klieman at Kansas State.

Between players transferring and others graduating, the Bison have lost 11 starters from their week one depth chart.

