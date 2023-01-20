Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.(Ramsey Cardy / Web Summit / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.

The Silicon Valley giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company’s news blog.

He said that the company has hired for “periods of dramatic growth” over the past two years but that was a “different economic reality than the one we face today.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
Mayville
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
FILE - SWAT team
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
Deer
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer

Latest News

A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
Caught on camera: Man rescued from chimney
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash in New York
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash