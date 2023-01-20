Crunch Fitness looks to help people stick to New Year’s resolutions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a week since Crunch Fitness in Fargo opened its doors to the public.

The first month of the year is more than halfway through and the most common New Year’s resolution for people is addressing fitness goals. Often times it can be easy to fall off track.

Crunch Fitness is looking to help people follow through with their fitness journey.

“We have different pieces of equipment to where our goal is to get people in at any hour of the day and then get them back out,” said Zeb Miller, the general manager at Crunch Fitness.

Crunch Fitness also offers a variety of amenities including group fitness classes and Kid’s Crunch, a childcare service offered with membership.

The new gym is located at 4603 13th Ave S in the old Toys’R’Us building.

For signup information, visit Crunch Fitness’ website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.