Crews battle fire in rural Sabin/Glyndon

GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene Thursday evening of a fire at a home near the intersection of 100th St S and 70th Ave S in the rural area south of Glyndon’s Blue Sky Airport.

The city of Sabin notified residents that due to Sabin/Elmwood Fire District working at the active structure fire, there may be intermittent periods of reduced water pressure due to the large volume of water usage while filling tankers.

A Valley News Live crew is on the scene, as well as multiple responders. We’ll continue to update this article as we learn more.

