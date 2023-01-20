Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Crews battle fire in rural Sabin/Glyndon

Crews battle fire in rural Sabin/Glyndon
Crews battle fire in rural Sabin/Glyndon(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene Thursday evening of a fire at a home near the intersection of 100th St S and 70th Ave S in the rural area south of Glyndon’s Blue Sky Airport.

The city of Sabin notified residents that due to Sabin/Elmwood Fire District working at the active structure fire, there may be intermittent periods of reduced water pressure due to the large volume of water usage while filling tankers.

A Valley News Live crew is on the scene, as well as multiple responders. We’ll continue to update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
FILE - SWAT team
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: New details released in deadly Wahpeton shooting
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Logan Jade Glaser, 20, Fargo
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND

Latest News

The political science professor says that the chaos is a bad omen for the Republican Congress’...
Minnesota House passes the Protect Reproductive Options Act
Missing person
Moorhead Police search for missing person
Ed Donatell
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after season-ending loss to Giants in playoff
Mayville
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community