County Commission appoints new Norman County Sheriff

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Norman County Board of Commissioners has moved forward with appointing a new sheriff.

At their regularly scheduled meeting on January 19, the board appointed Chief Deputy Ben Fall as the new Norman County Sheriff. Fall tells Valley News Live the appointment is for the remainder of the term, as outlined by state law.

This comes after Sheriff Jeremy Thornton was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on December 8 and passed away in early January.

A funeral was held for him at the Ada Public School, where people full of emotion looked back and reflected their time with the 53-year-old. A funeral escort included numerous law enforcement agencies from North Dakota and Minnesota honoring the late sheriff and ushering him to his final resting place in Twin Valley, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.