Winter creates challenges as Homelessness continues to go up in the FM area

Seniors are among the fastest growing age group experiencing homelessness.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Homelessness went up 13% in greater Minnesota IN 2019. and the trend is translating to the need to continue addressing homelessness in the FM area.

In the winter the need for a warm, safe place for those experiencing homelessness becomes greater. Micah’s Mission is Churches United’s largest shelter in Minnesota.

“We’re especially seeing folks over the age of 55 as being a growing segment of the homeless population as well as young children, children under the age of 5,” says CEO Paster Sue Koesterman.

Koesterman says during the colder months the shelter is often filled to capacity on a daily basis. Koesterman says they do cold weather respite, which allows not staying at the shelter to come in for the night to escape the cold.

Koesterman says as the need grows community support plays a big role in the work they do at the shelter. She says their greatest cost is paying their employees, which she praises for their compassion to work with the homeless community.

The organization is accepting donations. Koesterman says they have a need for all supplies including clothing, food, hygiene products, and more specifically eating utensils. Financial donations are also accepted. The organization is participating in Giving Hearts Day on February 9th. Their goal is $375,000.

For information on how you can help visit Churchs United’s website.

