Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

West Fargo launches security camera registration program to help solve crimes

(WCAX)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has launched a voluntary security camera registration program. Community members and business owners with security cameras, video doorbells and similar systems can register to let the Police Department know that you have a private surveillance system.

The department is hoping people will sign up and the footage could assist officers investigating criminal activity in the area. Chief Denis Otterness says they are turning to the community to keep criminal activity low in the city.

“This new program informs our officers that your property has a security camera with recordings residents may be willing to share to assist in solving a crime,” said Chief Denis Otterness.

When a crime is committed near an address with a registered security camera system, officers from the West Fargo Police Department may contact that person and request to see any available video. Participants registered in the program can determine whether or not to share their video with police at any time.

Enrollment in this program does not grant the West Fargo Police Department direct access or control over any privately-owned cameras or security systems. Those who wish to register their security cameras can easily register through the West Fargo Police Department’s website.

The Fargo Police Department has a similar program called SafeCam, you can find more information and register here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - SWAT team
SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
“He didn’t deserve this.” Man shot and killed in Wahpeton remembered as loving father
Shooting at Sterns Sports Arena
UPDATE: New details released in deadly Wahpeton shooting
Logan Jade Glaser, 20, Fargo
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville

Latest News

Mandan house explosion
Two injured after house explosion in Mandan
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - January 19
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - January 19
Valley Today Fast Track – January 19
Valley Today Fast Track – January 19
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - January 19
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - January 19