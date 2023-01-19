Contests
Two injured after house explosion in Mandan

Mandan house explosion
Mandan house explosion(KFYR)
By Sophie Helgeson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are being treated for serious injuries after a house explosion in Mandan, North Dakota.

It happened January 18th at around 11 A.M. on the north side of the city.

Two neighbors ran inside the house after they heard the explosion, and got the man and woman outside.

The cause of the explosion and the condition of the victims is still unknown.

