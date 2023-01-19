Two injured after house explosion in Mandan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are being treated for serious injuries after a house explosion in Mandan, North Dakota.

It happened January 18th at around 11 A.M. on the north side of the city.

Two neighbors ran inside the house after they heard the explosion, and got the man and woman outside.

The cause of the explosion and the condition of the victims is still unknown.

