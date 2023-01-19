SWAT team, ND BCI on scene near Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a large police presence in Traill County Wednesday evening as officers continue to deal with a quickly-evolving situation.

Authorities confirm with Valley News Live the Grand Forks SWAT team, the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are on scene in Mayville and are dealing with a ‘subject inside of a home.’

An address of the incident was not available as of this publication.

