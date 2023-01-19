Persistent Spots with Freezing Drizzle Tonight

Tonight:

Freezing fog, drizzle and light flakes continue to bring down visibility and cause slicks spots on the roads into tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day and night.

There has been a bit of a northwesterly breeze today and that breeze will continue into the evening hours. Overall, temperatures have not been too greatly impacted by the cooler wind direction. We have seen widespread 20s across the region since this morning!

Temperatures will be decreasing slowly from the 20s into the lower teens and single digits as we move into the late night hours. Wind will taper off a bit. However, there will still be the issue of spotty freezing drizzle/mist and areas of fog tonight into tomorrow morning. This trend continues to make and keep roads slick.

By our Friday morning, temperatures will be cooler in the teens for most with slightly milder morning temps west. There will also be more fog west.

A weak warm front moves in helping to warm our temperatures back up into the 20s by the afternoon after a cooler start to the day. There will be a few more breaks in the cloud cover Friday - especially for folks in Eastern ND. Most though will remain under the overcast skies. Again tomorrow, we can’t rule out the potential for more isolated and light freezing drizzle/mist.

Extended Outlook:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Friday with feature a slight chance for drizzle and flakes in the morning with slightly cooler temperatures. A drier afternoon will be in store with a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures returning to near 20 for afternoon highs. Saturday will bring us a bit warmer temperatures as we will see a little bit of a south wind. They will be in the single digits and teens on both Saturday and Sunday morning, and in the 10s and 20s in the afternoon. However, we are seeing signals that temperatures will be rising late Sunday into Monday morning as a Low approaches.

MONDAY: As a new week begins, it will bring us another shot of snow. It will be a clipper-type snow which means lighter and fluffy snow. Overall this particular Clipper won’t have much bite as it is only expected to bring scattered light snow and not too much wind compared to most Clippers. Also, we will start our day mild in the upper teens and low 20s after rising temps Sunday night. Temperatures in the afternoon will be pretty similar to what they were over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be just a bit colder on Tuesday. Our morning lows will be in the single digits for many while highs will be in the teens for most. Alberta clipper-type snow storms tend to be fast movers, but we could see some snow lingering on Tuesday morning. Otherwise expect another mainly cloudy and gray day.

WEDNESDAY: As Wednesday comes, it will bring with it another chance of snow. This chance will be scattered and light at most. It will also be a bit on the breezy side of things. The wind will bring much colder temps in with it, so Wednesday will be our last day with above average temps for a bit. Expect those temperatures to be in the teens to near 20 for much of the day.

THURSDAY: The cooler air arrives Thursday behind Wednesday’s light snow. Many look to start the day below zero and only warm into the single digits. However, there looks to be a bit more sunshine.

