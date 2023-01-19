Contests
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening.

Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.

They say a man barricaded himself in a room in a shop building. The Grand Forks Regional Swat Team was requested to assist and negotiators spoke with him by phone, attempting to get him to come out.

The 59-year old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m.

The Traill County Sheriff has requested the assistance of the Minnesota Department of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the incident, due to the involvement of both the Traill County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

