Law enforcement, community gather to honor Dep. Colt Allery six years later

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – Six years after he was killed in the line of duty, law enforcement and members of the community gathered at the sheriff’s department in Rolette County Wednesday to celebrate the life of Dep. Colt Allery.

Leevers Foods of Rolla provided 200 free donuts, and Family Bakery & Restaurant of Bottineau provided 100 free cookies, for those driving through at the department starting at 7 a.m.

Various law enforcement agencies in the area took part in the event.

Allery is one of 59 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in North Dakota’s history.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

